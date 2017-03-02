Lawrence openings: Stonewall restaurant, PT’s coffee; updates for Crushed Red, Zaxby’s

Kieltyka’s Stonewall Inn was a Lenexa landmark before shutting its doors in early 2011.
The family-owned restaurant had operated in the quaint white buildings with red roofs at 10240 Pflumm Road for more than 30 years before the owner closed it because of health problems.
Now Joe Kieltyka has recovered and is bringing the restaurant back in Lawrence. He is teaming up with Joel Cundiff to open Stonewall Restaurant and Pizzeria in mid-March at 1008 Massachusetts.
It will offer house-made pizzas, sandwiches, salads, bread and appetizers such as chicken fingers, as well as pan-fried chicken and steaks.
The 2,000-square-foot space formerly housed Jerusalem Cafe.
Allison Vance Moore of Colliers International and Larry Gaines of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors handled the negotiations.
Grinders Stonewall now operates in the former Kieltyka’s buildings in Lenexa.
▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. plans to open at 1101 Indiana in Lawrence by June. It also is looking at opening two more area locations — perhaps in the Country Club Plaza area and Overland Park — later this year.
The Topeka-based PT’s also recently acquired Bird Rock Coffee Roasters of San Diego. Jeff Taylor, co-founder and chief executive officer of PT’s, has relocated to San Diego to lead the team and will work with Chuck Patton, founder of Bird Rock, who will be head coffee buyer.
▪ Crushed Red plans a March 16 opening at 10640 Roe Ave. in Overland Park. It will offer chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas.
▪ Zaxby’s wants to hire 50 employees for its new Olathe location, opening soon at 12195 S. Strang Line Road.
