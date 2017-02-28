Spangler’s is closing in Prairie Village after six decades

After 62 years in the Prairie Village Shopping Center, Spangler’s plans to close in late April.
William “Bill” Spangler, 95, opened the shop in August 1955, selling fine linens and bedding. But it evolved into a store selling gifts and home accessories, as well as Vera Bradley handbags.
All merchandise will be discounted 25 percent beginning Wednesday.
In a statement, Nancy Henry, long-time manager of the shop at 6927 Tomahawk Road, said the marketplace has changed “dramatically, particularly in the past 20 years.”
“Being a locally-owned, single location store is not a favorable proposition in today’s rapidly evolving retail business climate where ‘The Internet of Things’ makes shopping available 24 hours, 7 days a week. And our most vexing problem is parking demand. The higher traffic storefronts, like the U.S. Post Office and a new children’s activity center, means that our customers have had difficulty finding parking space. We have enjoyed tremendous customer support through the years. Our customers — and many of their dogs — are like an extended family.”
The Little Gym plans an April 1 opening at 6931 Tomahawk Road.
But Henry said there was not a good place for Spangler’s to relocate in the center. The shop also has one other part-time employee.
At one time, Spangler’s had locations in The Landing, Antioch Center and in Raytown, Henry said. She said the Prairie Village shop originally opened in another location in the center but after six months it moved to its current location.
The Prairie Village Shopping Center also recently has lost two other long-time tenants. Bruce Smith Drugs closed in January after six decades in the shopping center. Tiffany Town is set to close Feb. 28 after 52 years.
Officials with First Washington Realty, owners of the center, couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
