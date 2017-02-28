Plaza’s Coal Vines closing soon to make way for a new concept

Six years after opening on the Country Club Plaza, Coal Vines is shutting down for a new concept.
Zach Marten and Bret Springs were Coal Vines licensees when they opened the restaurant at 616 Ward Parkway in early 2011. Now they will shut it down at the end of business on Sunday and remodel the space for a summer reopening. It will have a new name and menu.
“We have a great location and we had an opportunity with the new owners of the Plaza to not do a licensed operation. We had been trying to do that for years,” Springs said. “We feel like we know what people appreciate in Kansas City and we want to do our own concepts.”
Marten and Springs opened Westport Ale House in March 2014 and then in 2016, formed Back Napkin Restaurant Group to develop their own concepts. They have since opened The Rockhill Grille in the Crossroads and RND Corner Grille in Lawrence. Coal Vines has about 30 employees and some will fill positions at the other restaurants.
Coal Vines’ hours this week will be 3 p.m. to close through Thursday, 11 a.m. to close Friday, and 10 a.m. to close Saturday and Sunday.
Plaza officials declined to comment on the Coal Vines changes.
