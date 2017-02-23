North KC to get new tap house & bicycle shop that started in a Volkswagen bus

In 2015, Kiley Sutter opened VeloWagon, a mobile bicycle repair shop in a 1969 Volkswagen bus. It also is equipped with four beer taps so he can set up at events around town.
Now he also will have a permanent location.
Sutter is teaming up with Steve Borden, of Norman, Okla., to open VeloGarage and Tap House at 1403 Swift St. in North Kansas City. An early March opening is scheduled.
The taproom, which will seat 99 people, will serve craft beers and snacks including pretzels and Dēz Nüts Kansas City artisan nuts.
It also will have a bike repair shop and the owners will organize sponsored bicycle rides around the city.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
