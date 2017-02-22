Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for Feb. 22

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Hen House Market, 15000 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 14 priority violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.
▪ Jumpin’ Catfish, 1861 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 11 priority violations during a Feb. 15 routine inspection.
▪ Carniceria Y Tortilleria Don Antonio, 7510 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 13 routine inspection. It had 6 priority violations during a Jan. 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Las Islas Marias, 7516 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a Feb. 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Supermarket El Torito, 1409 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a Feb. 14 routine inspection.
▪ Bangkok Pavilion, 7249 W. 97th St., Overland Park, had 9 priority violations during a Feb. 7 routine inspection.
▪ Panzon’s, 8710 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had 8 priority violations during a Jan. 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Big Biscuit, 11148 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a Feb. 13 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Laura’s Panaderia & Tortilleria, 1310 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a Feb. 13 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Iron Wok, 6411 N.W. 72nd St., had 9 critical violations during a Feb. 14 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 500 N.E. Barry Road, had 9 critical violations during a Feb. 14 routine inspection. It had 2 critical violations during a Feb. 21 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
