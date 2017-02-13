Payless reportedly considering a plan to close 1,000 shoe stores

Payless Inc. is in talks with its lenders over a restructuring plan that includes closing about 1,000 shoe stores as it wrestles with an unsustainable debt load, according to a Bloomberg News report.
The Topeka-based discount shoe retailer may consider filing for bankruptcy if it’s unable to reach a deal with the creditors, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A decision on whether to restructure in or out of court may be reached as soon as this month, they said.
The chain has hired Guggenheim Partners to help in the effort, the people said. Guggenheim declined to comment Monday, as well as Payless.
Payless has 17 stores in the Kansas City area.
In mid-2015, it replaced its Oak Park Mall store with a 6,800-square-foot superstore, a prototype that offers a broader assortment and depth of footwear and accessories, along with a bright, open layout with wider aisles.
Payless is the latest retailer to be under pressure because of declining mall traffic as more and more customers shift spending to experience from shoes and apparel. The retailer hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP to look at options for its $600 million debt load, the sources said.
Traditional chains are struggling because of the quickening shift to online shopping offered by competitors led by Amazon.com. Retailers such as J. Crew Group Inc., Claire’s Stores Inc., Gymboree Corp., Rue21 Inc., and True Religion Apparel Inc. are identified as the most troubled companies on Standard & Poor’s list of retailers on negative outlook.
Payless was bought by private equity firms Golden Gate Capital and Blum Capital Partners in 2012 as part of a split of Collective Brands Inc., which was based in the Kansas City area. The company, founded in 1956 in Topeka, has more than 4,400 stores in 30 countries and employs more than 25,000 people, according to its website.
The company’s biggest chunk of debt is a $520 million loan due in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Moody’s Investors Service and S&P both recently cut the ratings of Payless’ loan, pointing to revenue declines and mounting debt.
Bloomberg News contributed to this story.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments