KC restaurant updates for February: What’s coming, what’s now open & what closed

Many restaurants are coming to the Kansas City area. Here’s a roundup.
Coming soon
▪ Baskin-Robbins plans to open later this month in Antioch Crossing.
▪ Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, Summit Fair, 860 N.W. Blue Parkway, Suite Y, in Lee’s Summit. A mid-to-late April opening scheduled.
▪ Billy Sims Barbecue, Regency Park, 9222 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, former home of Pei Wei Asian Diner. An April opening in planned.
▪ Black Dirt, a new restaurant by the owners of Justus Drugstore, plans a late-summer opening at 5070 Main St.
▪ Bōru Ramen Bar plans a Feb. 22 opening at 500 W. 75th St.
▪ Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex chain based in Austin, Texas, has set a May 30 opening for its new location at 11965 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe.
▪ Crushed Red Urban Bake & Chop, plans a mid-March opening at 10640 Roe Ave. in Overland Park.
▪ Dave & Buster’s plans a March 6 opening in Corbin Park, 6811 W. 135th St., Overland Park.
▪ Eat Fit Go plans locations in Kearney, Columbia and St. Joseph.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans a spring opening at 8071 N.W. Roanridge Road. A mid-to-late spring opening is planned for a location at 10019 E. Missouri 350 in Raytown. Freddy’s also has purchased property near the Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, which has area locations in south Kansas City, Overland Park and Lawrence, plans to open a location in the Cherokee South Plaza at 95th and Antioch, in Overland Park, by the spring.
▪ Headrush Roasters Coffee & Tea plans to open in the former Kaldi’s space at 4115 N. Mulberry Drive in the Village at Briarcliff on April 15.
▪ HomeSlice Pizza & Pints plans an early March opening at 1501 Grand Blvd.
▪ HopCat Kansas City, a three-level restaurant and bar, plans to open Feb. 25 at 401 Westport Road.
▪ Jaracho South, 13145 State Line Road, plans to open by early spring.
▪ Lenexa Public Market will include a Roasterie Cafe. It also is in talks with four other local restaurant operations and plans to open in July. The Roasterie also hopes to open two drive-thru locations.
▪ Marco’s Pizza, which has 5 area locations, is looking for franchisees to open up to 35 new locations in the next 3 to 5 years — specifically in Blue Springs, Shawnee, Lawrence and Ottawa.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels, 1208 W. 39th St., plans a mid-June opening in Liberty Commons, at Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 in Liberty, and an early March opening in Overland Park.
▪ MOD Pizza plans to open in Antioch Crossing, Antioch Road, Vivion Road and Chouteau Trafficway, later this year, as well as at 1112 N.E. Coronado Drive, Blue Springs. No opening dates were available.
▪ The Monarch Cocktail Bar & Lounge, Plaza Vista, 4840 Roanoke Parkway, plans a summer opening.
▪ Pie Five Pizza Co. opened Feb. 10 at 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. It is the 12th location for the area franchisee and the 100th location for the chain.
▪ Qdoba Mexican Eats plans two new restaurants: 5255 N. Antioch Road later this winter and 18921 E. Valley View Parkway in Independence in the spring.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery plans to open in the Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., by late March.
▪ Simple Science Juices, Corbin Park, plans a May opening at 13725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, next to Buffalo Wild Wings and the UPS store in Corbin Park.
▪ Snow & Co., frozen cocktails and more, is relocating its Crossroads location to Westport. It plans to close at 1815 Wyandotte St. in late February and reopen in early March at 421 Westport Road.
▪ Songbird Cafe plans an early April opening at 1529 Grand Blvd.
▪ Southside Bar & Grille plans a March opening at 1144 W. 103rd St., in the Watts Mill Plaza, in the former home of Guadalajara Cafe.
▪ Spokes Cafe Cyclery — described as a cafe and bar with a bike shop in back — plans to open by late March in the Summit on Quality Hill, 1200 Washington St., Suite B.
▪ Starbucks plans to open in a new building in Antioch Crossing. No opening date was available.
▪ Swordfish Tom’s, 210 W. 19th Terrace, plans an early April opening. The pre-Prohibition style bar will serve only premium spirits.
▪ Zaxby’s plans an early April opening for a Zaxby’s at 12203 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe.
Now open
▪ Daylight Coffee & Donuts, 15518 Pinehurst Drive, Basehor, Kan.
▪ Farmer’s Pick Buffet, Isle of Capri Kansas City, 1800 Front St.
▪ Fringe Beerworks, 224 S.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, which opened in late 2016, recently started brewing its own beer.
▪ Gates Bar-B-Que, 10440 E. U.S. 40, Independence, has reopened after a fire.
▪ Kabuki, formerly of Crown Center, has reopened at 333 Meyer West Condominiums, 333 W. Meyer Blvd.
▪ Kansas City Taco Co. has a location in Gambals Social Club in Westport. Now it has opened a location at 520 Walnut St. in the City Market.
▪ Mother Earth Coffee, 3504 Gillham Road
▪ Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam. IHOP had long operated in the building.
▪ Southside Mafia Pizzeria, 10328 Blue Ridge Blvd.
▪ Taco Luchador, 101 Armour, North Kansas City
▪ Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, P.S. Speakeasy and Kilo Charlie coffee bar, Hotel Phillips, 106 W. 12th St.
▪ Winning Streaks, Harrah’s North Kansas City Hotel and Casino, sports bar
▪ Zaxby’s, 4661 Bauer Farm Drive in Lawrence
Recent restaurant closings
▪ Carma, Park Place, 11526 Ash St. Leawood, closed at the end of 2016.
▪ 801 Fish has closed in Park Place, 11615 Rosewood St., Leawood.
▪ Houston’s restaurant, Country Club Plaza, 4640 Wornall Road
▪ Smallcakes, 1710 W. 39th St.
▪ Winstead’s, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
