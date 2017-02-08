BCBG Max Azria is closing 120 stores, including one on the Plaza

After more than 15 years on the Country Club Plaza, BCBG Max Azria is shutting down as part of a national downsizing by the California-based company.
The store, at 422 Nichols Road, will have a closing sale over the next eight to 10 weeks, a company spokesman said Wednesday.
It also has a store in Oak Park Mall in Overland Park but that location “is not slated for closure as of now.”
In a statement, the company said: “As previously disclosed, we are repositioning our BCBG brands and operations for the future with a focus on digital, e-commerce, selected retail locations, in-store boutiques and wholesale and licensing arrangements. … We will close 120 stores after conducting closing store sales over the next eight to 10 weeks. These stores either are unprofitable or have untenable lease agreements.”
An outlet store in Legends Outlets Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., closed when its lease expired in early 2014.
BCBG Max Azria took 4,600 square feet in the former Brooks Brothers space for a mid-2001 opening on the Plaza.
In a statement, Plaza officials said: “The Plaza’s BCBG store has been a great part of our lineup over the years. We are disappointed to see it leave as part of the company’s restructuring efforts.”
The Plaza started 2017 with several closings: Decori on the Plaza, L’Occitane in January, as well as longtime tenants Houston’s restaurant and Swirk jewelry.
