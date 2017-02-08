Updates for Legends Outlets, Oak Park Mall, Corbin Park, Parkway Plaza

Vans Off The Wall, which sells shoes, apparel and accessories for the family, is coming to Kansas City.
Legends Outlets Kansas City confirmed the chain is taking a 4,002-square-foot space at 1837 Village West Parkway, in Kansas City, Kan. A late March opening is scheduled.
Oak Park Mall also confirmed a Vans will open in the center at 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park, in early March. It is taking Bachrach’s former space. The Bachrach men’s wear store has relocated to the lower level in the Nordstrom wing.
Vans officials did not return phone calls.
Beef Jerky Outlet also plans a February opening in the Legends Outlets, its first location in Kansas. It is taking a 1,600-square-foot space at 1703 Village West Parkway. The new multi-tenant building also houses Noodles & Co., PepperJax Grill and Visionworks.
Beef Jerky Outlet specializes in more than 200 jerky varieties and sizes, including flavors such as honey barbecue, Cajun, sweet cherry maple, moonshine and teriyaki, as well as exotic selections such as kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk. It also has a location in Independence.
More Oak Park Mall updates
▪ New York & Co. closed Jan. 27 after more than a decade in the Oak Park Mall. Store officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
▪ The mall also lost The Limited when the chain closed all ot its locations nationwide.
▪ Wet Seal is liquidating.
▪ Lush, a chain offering bath and hair, skin care, fragrances and soap, and cosmetics, opened a 500-square-foot store nearly a decade ago. Now it is relocating to a 2,100-square-foot space in March.
▪ Vanity, a women’s clothing and accessories chain, plans a March opening. It also has a location in Independence Center.
▪ Hallmark has relocated to a new location near Build-A-Bear Workshop.
At Corbin Park
Dave & Buster’s plans a March 6 opening at 6811 W. 135th St., Overland Park, in Corbin Park.
Colorado’s Larkburger will open its first area location in Corbin Park, Construction is scheduled to start this week for a mid-April opening.
Parkway Plaza
Locally owned KC Tan is scheduled to open in Parkway Plaza, at 4800 W. 135th St., Leawood, at 10 a.m. Friday. Grand opening events will continue through the weekend with refreshments and free walk-in tans for people ages 18 and over. KC Tan also will host several raffle drawings.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
