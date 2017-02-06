Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Feb. 6

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Carniceria La Luz, 309 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a Jan. 3 licensing inspection. It had no priority violations during a Jan. 4 follow-up inspection and 11 priority violations during a Jan. 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ Double Nickel Bar & Grill, 189 S. Rogers Road, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a Jan. 11 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during a Jan. 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Mi Pueblito Meat Market, 1311 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a Jan. 17 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during a Jan. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ Guadalajara Finest Mexican Cuisine, 14861 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a Jan. 27 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Winstead’s, 8817 W. 63rd St., Merriam, had 11 priority violations during a Jan. 19 inspection following a complaint. The restaurant closed on Jan. 25.
▪ Jack in the Box, 211 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during a Jan. 19 routine inspection.
▪ Paleteria La Michoacana, 1259 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during a Jan. 26 routine inspection.
▪ Saints Pub + Patio, 11900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 8 priority violations during a Jan. 17 routine inspection.
▪ Taqueria Mexico, 11977 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 8 priority violations during a Jan. 11 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during a Jan. 24 follow-up inspection.
▪ All American Diner, 754 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a Jan. 18 follow-up inspection.
▪ Go Chicken Go, 4111 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a Jan. 20 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during a Jan. 31 follow-up inspection.
▪ Hooters, Legends Outlets, 1712 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a Jan. 28 follow-up inspection.
▪ Nick and Jake’s, 6830 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a Jan. 12 inspection following a complaint.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ China Wok, 6048 N.W. Barry Road, had 9 critical violations during a Jan. 20 routine inspection. It had 1 critical violation during a follow-up inspection on Jan. 26.
▪ Cornerstone Cafe, 615 E. 13th St., had 8 critical violations during a Jan. 20 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Jan. 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ Houston's Restaurant, Country Club Plaza, 4640 Wornall Road, had 8 critical violations during a Jan. 23 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Jan. 30 follow-up inspection. The restaurant closed Jan. 31 after 30 years on the Plaza.
▪ Kin Lin Chinese Food, 314 E. 51st St., had 8 critical violations during a Jan. 26 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
