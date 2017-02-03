Meierotto Jewelers plans much larger location, Headrush coffee expands

The Northland’s Meierotto Jewelers has started construction on its new building.
The family-owned business, which was founded in 1979, has outgrown its 11,000-square-foot location at 4311 N.E. Vivion Road.
It will move into a new 34,000-square-foot building on a 4-acre site, at the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City, in late 2017. The site is adjacent to a planned $134 million, 56-acre redevelopment site, One North, which will include Driv Golf Lounge + Brewhouse, two hotels and a conference center, about 200 luxury apartments, and about 10 restaurants.
Ted Meierotto said that despite his large collection of jewelry, watches, diamonds and engagement and wedding rings, many consumers in the metro area still have never shopped at Meierotto.
“We’re kind of a destination store and our customers come from all over the city,” he said. “Once they come, we get a lot of repeat customers.”
But even with a much larger store they said they plan to offer the same “humble approach and personal service” that has made them successful for nearly 40 years.
They started in an 800-square-foot space near their current location and have since expanded three times. But space is currently so tight they have to hold company meetings in the hallways.
The new location also will have greater visibility and easier access to the interstate.
Another Headrush coffee shop
The Northland’s Headrush Roasters Coffee & Tea is expanding.
Headrush opened at 7108 N. Oak Trafficway four years ago. Now it is taking Kaldi’s former 1,800-square-foot space with drive-thru and patio in the Village at Briarcliff. An April 15 opening is scheduled.
“Business has been great here and we thought it was a great additional location and a way to continue to bring better coffee to the Northland,” said Eric Schneider, who is co-owner with his wife, Nancy.
Two-and-a half years after taking over the local Latteland coffee shop chain, Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Co. closed in Briarcliff in late 2016.
Officials with Kaldi’s did not return phone calls. But a sign on the door of the Briarcliff location, at 4115 N. Mulberry Drive, said: “Unfortunately, we have ceased operations at this location. Kaldi’s Coffee would like to thank you, the community, for 10 wonderful years.”
Briarcliff’s property management said the closing took them by surprise and that they had been “ negotiating with them in good faith.”
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
