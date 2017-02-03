Upscale 801 Fish shuts down in Leawood

Three years after opening in Leawood’s Park Place, 801 Fish has closed.
801 Fish, at 11615 Rosewood St., joined sister restaurants 801 Chophouse and Pig & Finch gastropub in the center in late 2013. At the time, the owners planned to open three or four more locations in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska in the next few years but they have only opened one location in St. Louis.
“We gave it a good try. But it was an upscale restaurant in the suburbs so it was a price-point issue,” said Jimmy Lynch, owner and founder. “The appetite for fish is being served well by the Bristol (Seafood Grill), which is more moderately priced and more suburbia-friendly.”
The 7,000-square-foot space featured hand-blown glass chandeliers, a fiberglass bluefin tuna sculpture hanging from the ceiling, ocean scenes in the blue mosaic tile floor and fine-art photography of shellfish on the walls.
The menu included oysters, clams and Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Tartare on the raw bar and entrees such as pan roasted Chilean sea bass for $40, and a whole roasted, crab-stuffed, live Maine lobster for $50.
“801 Fish’s menu appeals more to the national business traveler,” Lynch said. “So our St. Louis location is doing very well. We need to be in cities where there is upscale lodging and convention business. That’s where the action is in the upscale restaurant business these days.”
Most of the 40 employees were offered positions at Lynch’s other restaurants, he said. He is looking to sublease the space to a more moderately priced restaurant.
