Waldo’s Boru Ramen Bar sets opening date; more Eat Fit Go shops coming

Bōru Ramen Bar started as a Tuesday night ramen special at Summit Grill in Waldo.
Now it is scheduled to open as a full-time, full-service restaurant on Feb. 22.
Longtime restaurateurs Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy opened Summit Grill at 500 W. 75th St. in October 2014. Their culinary director, Po Wang, created the special ramen menu that was so successful, they decided to make it a full-time operation.
They relocated and expanded Summit Grill in the former 75th Street Brewery spot at 520 W. 75th St. for a December opening.
Eat Fit Go update
The Omaha-based Eat Fit Go is planning three more shops: 2707 Second Ave., Suite D, Kearney in mid-February; 1101 Grindstone Parkway in Columbia in late March and 5301 N. Belt Highway, Suite 113, St. Joseph, in mid-April.
Updates on previously announced stores: Woodside Village, 4711 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood, opens in late February; 525 Wakarusa Drive in Lawrence in early March; and 4800 Main St., Suite 104, in March.
Shops have opened in Corinth Square in Prairie Village and Hawthorne Plaza in Overland Park. Four more corporate-owned locations are planned for the Kansas City area.
Eat Fit Go offers packaged food that is made fresh daily, never frozen — high-protein and low-sodium items free of preservatives. About 95 percent of the menu is gluten-free.
