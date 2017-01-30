Vans enters market with two stores, Beef Jerky Outlet for the Legends Outlets

Vans, which sells shoes and apparel for the family, is coming to Kansas City.
Legends Outlets Kansas City confirmed that the chain is taking a 4,002-square-foot space at 1837 Village West Parkway, Suite B-113, Kansas City, Kan. A late March opening is scheduled.
Oak Park Mall also confirmed a Vans Off the Wall will open in the center at 95th street and Quivira Road, Overland Park, in early March.
Vans officials did not return phone calls.
Beef Jerky Outlet also plans a February opening in the Legends Outlets, its first location in Kansas. It is taking a 1,600-square-foot space at 1703 Village West Parkway, Suite 108. The new multi-tenant building also houses Noodles & Co., PepperJax Grill and Visionworks.
Beef Jerky Outlet specializes in more than 200 jerky varieties and sizes, including flavors such as honey barbecue, Cajun, sweet cherry maple, moonshine and teriyaki, as well as exotic selections such as kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk. It also has a location in Independence.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
