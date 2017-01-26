Northland Menards set to open next week

The new Kansas City North Menards megastore is scheduled to open Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The 160,000-square-foot-plus home improvement store is at 8901 N. Green Hills Road, at Missouri 152.
Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Menards, headquartered in Eau Claire, Wis., was founded in 1958 and currently has 305 stores, including new locations in Belton, Independence and Olathe. It carries materials and supplies for the home, including light bulbs, paint, appliances, pet and wildlife products, lawn and garden supplies, convenience groceries and more.
The Northland Menards site also has several pad sites around the store for other tenants.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments