KC’s casino restaurants bet on craft beers and kale on the salad buffet

At this North Kansas City casino, sports fans can watch the game in style, kicking back in comfy loungers in front of large HDTVs while dining on a chef-driven menu.
Winning Streaks, a new $1.4 million sports bar in the heart of Harrah’s North Kansas City Hotel and Casino, is designed to be a destination for “sports fans and foodies alike,” said Tim Fajkus, spokesman for the casino.
Winning Streaks also is a nod to the casino’s past. A Winning Streaks sports bar opened with Harrah’s, at 1 Riverboat Drive, in September 1994.
It took a space that was later occupied by Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill and then the 810 Zone. 810 Zone closed in mid-2016, according to casino officials.
Winning Streaks features build-your-own fire-roasted pizzas, smoked fried chicken, several different half-pound, 100 percent certified Angus beef burgers — including the Royal Burger with crispy pork belly and fried egg on a corn jalapeno Kaiser bun — and chicken wings with a choice of barbecue glaze, sweet and spicy Sriracha, chipotle cilantro or traditional Buffalo sauce.
It also has entree salads, including an almond-encrusted-chicken salad, specialty sandwiches such as the Stockyard (Black Forest ham, barbecue burnt ends, smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, white cheddar cheese and cider slaw on grilled sourdough and served with a side of barbecue sauce), street tacos, soups, baked pastas and walnut blackened salmon with Kahlúa cream sauce.
One menu item, a peanut butter and jelly biscuit, is expected to be a favorite for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
Winning Streaks also serves more than 50 different craft beers, including several local selections. Cocktails include the Lynchburg lemonade (whiskey, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix, topped off with Mist Twst).
It has more than 30 HDTVs, including four multi-format TV walls. Customers also will be able to book private parties of up to 300 people.
Another casino, Isle of Capri, said its customers here and at its other 13 locations have been requesting healthier fare.
So it now offers Farmer’s Pick Buffet restaurants in nine of its 14 locations, including a new one in its Isle of Capri Kansas City at 1800 Front St.
The buffet features fresh meats, eggs, dairy, produce, jams, sauces, wines and more by local vendors. They include Windhaven Farms (a collective of central and northwest Missouri farms with headquarters in the East Bottoms), BoysGrow in Kansas City, Cobinsteinz Farm in Bucyrus, Kan., and Zim’s Sauces in Roeland Park.
The former Calypso Buffet also now has an expanded salad bar offering such choices as local kale, spring mix and spinach, ambrosia salad, egg salad crostini and balsamic tomato salad. Other stations offer fettuccine Bolognese, baked ziti, St. Louis-style pizza, beef barbacoa, lobster tail, jambalaya, Nashville hot chicken, green been almondine and collard greens.
The dessert bar also is larger, and the buffet now has two carving stations, four cooked-to-order stations and all new equipment.
January’s “International Fare” special is Mexican, with such selections as beef sope, cactus salad, sweet tamales, jicama salad and beef tacos. February’s feature will be Asian cuisine and Mediterranean will be in March.
The restaurant has a $13.99 weekday lunch, a $16.99 weekend brunch, $30.99 crab legs special on Friday nights and a $23.99 smoked prime rib and shrimp special Saturday nights.
