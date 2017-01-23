Kansas restaurant health inspections for Jan. 23

Here are area Kansas restaurants with 7 or more priority health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by The Kansas Department of Agriculture.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Bob Evans Farms, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1704 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 14 priority violations during a Dec. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ Noodles & Co., Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1703 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 13 priority violations during a Dec. 19 inspection. It had 1 priority violation during a Jan. 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ Taco Bueno, 10932 Stadium Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a Dec. 22 inspection following a complaint. It had 2 priority violations during a Jan. 9 follow-up inspection.
▪ Mason Jar Brews & Burgers, 941 N. 74th Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a Jan. 12 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Jose Pepper’s Border Grill & Cantina, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1851 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a Dec. 31 follow-up inspection.
▪ Jose Pepper’s Border Grill & Cantina, 14373 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, 10 priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.
▪ 4th Street Cafe, 104 S. Fourth St., Edwardsville, had 9 priority violations during a Jan. 9 first operational inspection after licensing. It had no priority violations during a Jan. 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Mama Lilly’s, 5512 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during a Dec. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ Ruchi Indian Cuisine, Shannon Valley Shopping Center, 11168 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had 9 priority violations during a Jan. 6 inspection following a complaint.
▪ China Buffet, 7914 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during a Jan. 10 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Los Amigos, 2610 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during a Jan. 9 routine inspection.
▪ On the Go, 9134 Woodend Road, Edwardsville, had 8 priority violations during a Dec. 30 follow-up inspection.
▪ 1889 Pizza Napoletana, Northwood Shopping Center, 2876 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a Dec. 21 first operational inspection after licensing. It had 2 priority violations during a Jan. 9 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments