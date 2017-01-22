Crossroads' The Jacobson restaurant getting more space

The Jacobson restaurant in the Crossroads Arts District is expanding.
Michael Werner, Michael Edmondson and Pat Phelan opened the restaurant and bar in mid-2012 at 2050 Central St. Since then they have received many requests to book events, in the 25- to 100-person range. So when a 3,000-square-foot space on the east side of the building became available, the partners signed a lease.
Construction will start later this week to convert it into a private event space seating up to 100 people, with its own bar. They are dubbing it The Central and have hired a full-time sales manager who is taking reservations for events starting in early April. The owners also will expand the Jacobson kitchen to accommodate the event space.
Customers booking the space can utilize the Jacobson menu or work with the culinary team to customize a menu.
The Jacobson serves such items as baked shrimp and king crab dip, braised lamb shanks, espresso-rubbed Duroc pork confit, pan-roasted Cornish game hens, specialty burgers and entree salads.
It also has a patio seating 120 people with a outdoor bar that can be booked for private events.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
