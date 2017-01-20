New Urban Cafe on Troost offers seasonal, organic menu items

Justin and Rashaun Clark just opened Urban Cafe at 4101 Troost but they hope to see similar operations join them on the corridor.
Urban Cafe offers blended coffees (including salted caramel and sweet vanilla bean), tea, smoothies, turkey sausage bagels, chocolate smoothie bowls, sweet potato pie yogurt parfaits, collard green wraps, chickpea tacos, chicken philly grilled sandwiches and salads.
“It is about making healthy food taste good,” Justin Clark said. “Everything is organic and things will be changing seasonally. This is a cafe for basically anyone.”
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.
They also own multicultural hair salon Love Over Hair next door, relocating it from 55th and Troost a year ago.
The couple live in the area and are in talks with other investors and building owners along Troost to offer more cafes that will offer healthier menu items to the community and create jobs.
