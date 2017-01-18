Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Jan. 18

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Callahan’s Pizzeria Pub Grill, 12843 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 15 priority violations during a Dec. 22 routine inspection. It had 6 priority violations during a Jan. 9 follow-up inspection.
▪ India Palace, 9918 W. 87th St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a Dec. 7 routine inspection. It had 3 priority violations during a Dec. 23 follow-up inspection.
▪ Touch of Asia, 6860 W. 105th St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a Dec. 29 follow-up inspection. It had 4 priority violations during a Jan. 6 follow-up inspection.
▪ Zarape Mexican Grill, 20144 W. 153rd St., Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a Dec. 28 routine inspection. It had 4 priority violations during a Jan. 9 follow-up inspection.
▪ Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15305 W. 67th St., Shawnee, had 7 priority violations during a Dec. 20 inspection following a complaint. It had no priority violations during a Jan. 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ KC Garden, 12225 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 7 priority violations during a Jan. 4 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Save-A-Lot, 9850 W. 87th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a Dec. 22 inspection. It had 2 priority violations during a Jan. 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ 7-Eleven, 951 S. Parker St., Lenexa, had 7 priority violations during a Dec. 14 routine inspection. It had 1 priority violation during a Dec. 28 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Hy-Vee (food court/kitchen), 207 N.E. Englewood Road, had 9 critical violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Jan. 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ McDonald's, 150 N.W. Barry Road, had 7 critical violations during a Jan. 6 inspection following a complaint. It had no critical violations during a Jan. 13 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
