Pegah’s Family Restaurant to open next month in former Merriam IHOP building

Since Moe Sharifi took over Shawnee’s Pegah’s Family Restaurant four years ago, he has added another Shawnee location and one in Lenexa.
Now he’s putting a Pegah’s in the former IHOP building at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam. After a remodeling, it is scheduled to open in mid-February.
Pegah’s “comfort food” menu includes waffles, biscuits and gravy, grilled beef liver, meatballs, Cajun chicken, baked breaded pork chops with stuffing, spaghetti and meat sauce, and steak and shrimp platters. It also has daily breakfast and lunch specials.
Sharifi also plans to bring back most of the IHOP employees, but the Merriam Pegah’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, not 24-hours-a-day like the IHOP, so it won’t need as many workers.
IHOP shut down in September after five decades in business at that location.
The freestanding former IHOP building sits on the corner of strip mall with a shuttered Kmart. New investors plan a mixed-use, pedestrian-friendly development on the site that would include restaurants, retail stores, a hotel and entertainment.
