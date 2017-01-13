Westport openings: HopCat in late February, Snow & Co. in early March

HopCat Kansas City has opened a hiring center as it gears up for its Westport opening.
The three-level restaurant and bar plans to open Feb. 25 at 401 Westport Road, at the corner of Westport Road and Broadway. It wants to fill more than 130 positions. The hiring office is at 4050 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 102, and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
HopCat will have a large selection of craft beers on tap, a menu that will include specialty burgers and pulled pork sandwiches, a rooftop deck and bar, and a private dining room and bar.
The first 300 people in on opening day will receive a card good for a free order of HopCat’s popular Crack Fries, every week for a year. Free orders of the fries — beer-battered and sprinkled with HopCat’s signature cracked black pepper seasoning — also will be available all day.
On opening day, HopCat also will have a special tap list featuring rare beers from local breweries, as well as breweries from around the world.
Michigan's BarFly Ventures LLC demolished a building that had housed Starbucks and then Peachwave Frozen Yogurt. It is replacing it with a 10,000-square-foot-plus space, with the help of the landlord CAD Management, that is expected to cost more than $2.5 million.
Westport’s Snow & Co.
Snow & Co., frozen cocktails and more, also is relocating its Crossroads location to Westport. It plans to close at 1815 Wyandotte St. in late February and reopen in early March at 421 Westport Road.
