Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Jan. 10

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Cocina Rio Verde, 115 S. Clairborne Road, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a Nov. 29 follow-up inspection.
▪ El Camino Real, 903 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during a Nov. 16 routine inspection. It had 6 violations during a Dec. 29 follow-up inspection.
▪ KC Rainbow, 6457 Quivira Road, Shawnee, had 9 priority violations during a Nov. 29 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Asian Garden, 1103 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had 8 priority violations during a Nov. 17 routine inspection. It had 7 priority violations during a Dec. 1 follow-up inspection.
▪ Chin Hills Asian Grocery & Restaurant, 3708 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a Dec. 1 follow-up inspection.
▪ Gambino’s Pizza, 128 Oak St., Bonner Springs, had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 8 routine inspection. It had 6 priority violations during a Nov. 29 follow-up inspection.
▪ Jasmine Pavilion, 15040 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 22 routine inspection. It had 1 priority violation during a Dec. 2 follow-up inspection.
▪ Newport Grill/Paradise Diner, Prairiefire, 5501 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 23 inspection following a complaint. It had 2 violations during a Dec. 20 follow-up inspection.
▪ Talk of the Town, 11922 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 30 follow-up inspection. It had 1 priority violation during a Dec. 21 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Peachtree Cafe’Teria, 2128 E. 12th St., had 10 critical violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection. It had 3 critical violations during a Dec. 5 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Dec. 12 follow-up inspection.
▪ Red Wok, 9322 N. Oak Trafficway, had 10 critical violations during a Dec. 1 routine inspection. It had 1 critical violation during a Dec. 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Winstead’s, 101 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., had 10 critical violations during a Dec. 1 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Blue Line, River Market, 529 Walnut St., had 9 critical violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Grünauer, 101 W. 22nd St., had 8 critical violations during a Dec. 2 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 12 follow-up inspection.
▪ Prohibition Hall, 1118 McGee St., had 8 critical violations during a Dec. 2 routine inspection. It had 2 critical violations during a Dec. 13 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Dec. 28 follow-up inspection.
▪ China Hut, 4922 N.E. 81st St., had 7 critical violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ Garozzo’s Ristorante, 526 Harrison St., had 7 critical violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Margarita’s, 13401 Holmes Road, had 7 critical violations during a Dec. 5 routine inspection. It had 3 critical violations during a Dec. 12 follow-up inspection and no critical during a Dec. 16 follow-up inspection.
▪ P. F. Chang’s China Bistro, Country Club Plaza, 102 W. 47th St., had 8 critical violations during a Dec. 5 routine inspection. It had 2 critical violations during a Dec. 12 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Dec. 21 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
