Historic Hotel Phillips opens new coffee shop

Kilo Charlie is now open in the historic Hotel Phillips.
The coffee bar is part of the hotel’s $20 million renovation, which started in September 2016 and is expected to be completed later this month.
Arbor Lodging Partners, owner of the hotel, at 106 W. 12th St., partnered with Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters in Kilo Charlie.
Menu items include draft lattes, cold-pressed black coffee served straight from the tap and over ice, drip coffee, espresso, French press, macchiatos and cappuccinos, along with pastries.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The hotel, which opened in 1931, also will be home to the new Tavernonna Italian Kitchen and P.S. Speakeasy. They are scheduled to open by late January.
