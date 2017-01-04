Landlord files suit against Prairie Village’s Bruce Smith Drugs

The owner of the Prairie Village Shopping Center has filed a lawsuit against longtime tenant Bruce Smith Drugs.
GRI Prairie Village LLC wants possession of the 15,128-square-foot space at “25 on the Mall” in the Prairie Village center. It also is seeking $140,653 in past due payments as of Dec. 1, 2016, plus interest and legal expenses.
When Bruce Smith Drugs temporarily closed in November, Debbie Richmond, pharmacy manager and daughter of owner William Richmond, said they were taking a step back and restructuring.
On Wednesday, Richmond said she was in negotiations with investors and in talks to sign a long-term lease, but the process was taking longer than planned. She declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Officials with GRI Prairie Village plan to issue a comment later today.
Bruce Smith Drugs was founded in 1955 and at one time had four locations — including the Country Club Plaza, Red Bridge Shopping Center and Shannon Valley in Overland Park — and more than 100 employees.
William Richmond joined the company a couple of years after it was founded and purchased the business in 1976, according to Kansas City Star archives.
The Prairie Village store, at 71st Street and Mission Road, had about 20 employees. It also sold gifts, greeting cards, magazines, toys, candy, cosmetics, watch batteries and seasonal items.
