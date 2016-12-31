Where to go for New Year’s Day brunch 2017 in Kansas City

Several restaurants will keep the New Year celebration going with special brunch offerings on Sunday.
▪ Bristol Seafood Grill: Brunch will feature various self-serve stations of fresh, cold seafood, salads, savory dishes, an omelet station, Prime Rib carving, and an array of desserts, as well as $4.50 Bloody Marys, $6 mimosas and $5.50 bellinis, as well as bottles of wine under $100 on special for half price.
Power & Light District, 51 E. 14th St. 816-448-6007
Town Center Plaza, 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood. 913-663-5777
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both locations also will offer dinner service.
▪ Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, West Plaza, 4814 Roanoke Parkway: It will launch its Bottomless Crab Brunch Sundays. In addition to the regular Jax brunch menu, it will offer bottomless snow and Dungeness crab with any combination of the available sides (quarter pound of Peel n’ Eat Shrimp, chicken and crawfish gumbo, biscuits and gravy, grits, beignets and crispy potatoes).
Bottomless Crab Brunch tables have a two-hour limit for dine-in only and the price is $48 per person.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact: 816-437-7940
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar also recently added more than a dozen new Bloody Mary, mimosa and Sunday cocktail options, including The Commodore with a choice of top-shelf vodka, gin, tequila or bourbon and garnished with peel-and-eat shrimp, choice of spice level (mild Lil’ Bit, medium Rajin’ Cajun or super-hot Hot Mess), crab legs, Jax proprietary Emersum oyster, caviar, olive and lemon wedge for $25.
▪ The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, Waldo, 7421 Broadway St.: Six self-serve stations including made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles and traditional hot breakfast.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: 816-361-1700
▪ Westport Cafe and Bar, 419 Westport Road:
10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. brunch
4 p.m. to midnight dinner
Contact: 816-931-4740
▪ YaYa’s Euro Bistro, Corbin Park, 7021 W. 135th St., Overland Park: Brunch buffet with $3 Bloody Marys and mimosas.
Cost: $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for children. (Or $14.95 for adults during the early bird special from 10 to 11 a.m.)
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It also will have a $20 prefix menu — Greek or Caesar salad, lasagna and phyllo wrapped brownie — from 3 p.m. to close.
Contact: 913-345-1111
Other restaurants offering a New Year’s Day brunch include Chaz on the Plaza in the Raphael Hotel and Lidia’s Kansas City.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
