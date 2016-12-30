Kansas City’s top 2016 restaurant and retail stories

Shopping center expansions, new local restaurants and chain restaurants entering the market, a beer hall and visitor center, even an indoor skydiving venue make for some of the top Cityscape stories in 2016:
▪ Highwoods finds a buyer for the Country Club Plaza. Highwoods Properties agreed to sell Kansas City’s famed shopping district for $660 million. It is now owned by a joint venture between Taubman Centers and Macerich Co.
Apple store relocates on the Plaza to become the first tenant in Plaza 211, the redevelopment of the former Halls Plaza department store, and Nike Store takes out a work permit for another space in the development.
▪ South of the Plaza, the new Stock Hill restaurant at 4800 Main St., wants Kansas City to be as renowned for its steaks as its barbecue. At 14,000 square feet, it also is one of the largest restaurants in Kansas City.
After years of scouting area sites, luxury dining chain Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens in the former Ruth’s Chris Steak House space at 700 W. 47th St.
▪ Lenexa-based Silpada Designs — a multimillion-dollar company — confirms it will shut down. It was just three years after owners bought it back from Avon for a fraction of the $650 million they sold it for in 2010.
Richline Group Inc., a top maker and marketer of fine jewelry, as well as a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, bought Silpada for an undisclosed price in October.
▪ iFly indoor skydiving chain opens a location at 10975 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.
▪ Restoration Hardware’s RH Leawood opens in Town Center Plaza, 4800 W. 119th St. in Leawood. The 55,700-square-foot “next generation gallery” has a full-service design studio and landscaped rooftop park showcasing its outdoor collection.
▪ Boulevard Brewing Co. opens a visitor center and beer hall. The four-story building at 2534 Madison Ave., next to the brewery, has a 20,000-square-foot visitor center, spread over the first two floors. It includes a tasting room, exhibits and a retail shop.
▪ Amazon’s new Edgerton facility will bring 1,000 jobs in the Kansas City area.
▪ Sporting Kansas City’s No Other Pub opens in the Power & Light District. Dubbed a “playground for millennials,” it features a social lounge with a selection of local craft beers and spirits, and a gaming parlor with bowling lanes, golf simulators, table tennis, shuffleboard, Foosball and darts.
▪ The first tenants open in the new 335,000-square-foot Liberty Commons in Liberty, including Academy Sports + Outdoors.
▪ The Great Mall of the Great Plains is demolished in Olathe, (Burlington store remains open), as well as Indian Springs in Kansas City, Kan., making way for redevelopment.
▪ The $75 million redevelopment of Truman’s Marketplace debuts in Grandview with such tenants as Ross Dress for Less.
▪ Ward Parkway Center announces plans for a $16 million “south end restaurant district.” The 31,000-square-foot addition is now under construction on the former Dillard’s site.
▪ Menards enters the market with locations in Belton, Independence, Olathe and Lawrence with a Northland location in the works.
▪ Costco will finally add a Northland location. The 155,820-square-foot store with gas station is set for the northeast corner of North Platte Purchase Drive and Northwest 88th Street.
