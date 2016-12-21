City Market welcomes new locally sourced butcher shop

Wells Family Farm has built a loyal following by selling its meats at local farmers markets for a decade.
But three years ago the owners, Steve and Kim Wells, decided they wanted a more permanent shop and started saving for that goal.
Now they’ve softly opened Wells Family Farm-Locally Sourced Meats in the City Market, 419 Main St.
The fourth generation farmers in King City (about 80 miles north of Kansas City), said their cattle have never been on the “steroid and hormone roller coaster” and “that makes for a noticeably superior product.”
“It actually weakens them in other ways, the more you handle them, the meat changes,” Kim Wells said. “Not to put down the way other people raise livestock. Those are their choices and we respect that. This is just what works for us.”
They will sell a variety of items from suet at 99 cents a pound to short ribs and oxtail at $4.99 a pound to tenderloin filet at $22.99 a pound.
Other items will include quail, chicken, turkey, pork, goat and lamb — all from farms within a 500-mile radius of Kansas City but mostly within an hour’s drive. They will get salmon from Wild Alaska Fish Co. in Independence. Customers also can purchase Marwood cheese — with spicier varieties ranging from horseradish to Carolina Reaper — local eggs, corn and wheat ready to be ground for flour, products from Green Dirt Farm in Weston, and beef jerky for pets.
Hours are currently 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday. They plan to expand their hours in warmer weather.
“We do have a lot of pride in what we do and this way we can sell our meat year-round,” Kim Wells said.
The City Market is now 98 percent leased.
