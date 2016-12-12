Updated: Kansas City-area restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2016

▪ Affäre, Crossroads Arts District, 1911 Main St.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve a la carte brunch with holiday specials
4 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day regular menu.
Contact: 816-298-6182
▪ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
All area locations plan to be open 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day.
▪ Asado Urban Grill, Hilton Kansas City Airport, 8801 N.W. 112th St.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-801-4006
▪ Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-468-1685
▪ Bar Central, Kansas City Marriott Downtown, 200 W. 12th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-421-6800
- Power & Light District, 101 E. 14th St., 816-841-9100
- Zona Rosa, 8600 N.W. Prairie View Road, 816-326-6810
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day
- Power & Light District, 51 E. 14th St. 816-448-6007
- Town Center Plaza, 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood. 913-663-5777
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve
Closed on Christmas Day
▪ Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, 310 W. 47th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-931-6548
▪ Charlie Hooper’s, 12 W. 63rd St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Eve (All hot dogs on special)
3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Day with a special of three tacos (chicken, pork or beef for $4.99)
Contact: 816-361-8841
▪ China 1 Cafe, 9828 W. 87th St., Overland Park
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Contact: 913-649-5555
▪ Dave & Buster’s, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite 201, Kansas City, Kan.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and 5 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day
Contact: 913-981-6815
▪ Denny’s: Most locations plan to be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
▪ El Pueblito, 810 Southwest Blvd.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-471-5442
▪ Fogo de Chão, Country Club Plaza, 222 W. 47th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 10:30 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Eve.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-931-7700
▪ Hooters
- 10620 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 913-381-4668
- 6411 N.W. Barry Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 816-584-8900
- 1712 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 913-788-4668
- 9850 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 816-478-8832
▪ Houlihan's, 2820 W. 53rd St., Fairway
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Closed on Christmas Day
Contact: 913-789-0808
- 4900 W. 119th St., Leawood, 913-663-2161
- 16411 W. 119th St., Olathe, 913-738-3406
- 11851 W. 95th St., Overland Park, 913-942-3962
- 8660 Boardwalk Ave., 816-584-9910
- 625 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-524-2572
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Closed on Christmas Day
Hours: Most locations will be open their normal business hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Please call the specific restaurant to confirm.
▪ J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, 8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve (dinner service only)
Closed on Christmas Day
Contact: 913-642-8070
All the locations are expected to be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and 6 p.m. to close, but some locations may open at 5 p.m.
- 401 N. 2nd St., Lawrence, 785-842-0377
- 721 Wakarusa, Lawrence, 785-843-0704
- 6765 W. 119th St., Overland Park, 913-451-4542
- 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, 913-962-5777
- 8262 Mission Road, Prairie Village, 913-901-0322
- 10384 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, 913-378-0744
- 1310 Grand Blvd., 816-268-2260
- 8719 W. 95th St., Overland Park, 913-948-9500
- 1656 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, 816-600-6833
▪ Journey Steakhouse, Argosy Casino, 777 N.W. Argosy Parkway, Riverside. It will have its regular menu and a prime rib special.
Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and 2 to 8 p.m. Christmas Day.
Contact: 816-746-3485
▪ Lew’s Grill & Bar, 7539 Wornall Road
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Eve
3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-444-8080
▪ Novel Restaurant, 815 W. 17th St., will offer its seasonal, locally sourced a la carte menu.
Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve
Contact: 816-221-0785
▪ Providence - New American Kitchen, 1329 Baltimore Ave.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Day. Dinner menu all day and a prime rib special.
Contact: 816-303-1686
▪ RA Sushi, Park Place, 11638 Ash St., Leawood
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 3 to 11 p.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 913-850-6260
▪ Rosso, Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza, 901 W. 48th Place
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 to 11 p.m. for dinner Christmas Eve.
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner Christmas Day.
Contact: 816-437-8420
▪ Stock Hill, 4800 Main St.
Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Eve
11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-895-8400
- Waldo, 520 W. 75th St. 816-361-9788
- Lee’s Summit, 4835 NE Lakewood Way. 816-795-1299
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve
(both closed on Christmas Day)
▪ Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen, 1526 Walnut St.
Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight for the kitchen, and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for the bar on Christmas Eve
4 to 11 p.m. for the kitchen, and 4 p.m. to midnight for the bar on Christmas Day
Contact: 816-842-2660
▪ Third Street Social, 123 S.E. Third St., Lee’s Summit
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Closed Christmas Day
Contact: 816-384-2123
▪ ’37 Steak, Harrah’s North Kansas City Casino, 1 Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City
Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve
5 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-889-7037
Tommy’s The Happy Place, 8019 Wornall Road
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-444-0990
▪ Trofi Bar, DoubleTree Hotel, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day for brunch, reservations required, and 5 p.m. to close for full dinner menu
Contact: 913-451-6100
▪ The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, 7421 Broadway
Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Christmas Eve
3 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day
Contact: 816-361-1700
▪ Zocalo Mexican Cuisine & Tequileria, 620 W. 48th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-756-5555
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
