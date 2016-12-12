Cityscape

December 12, 2016 2:40 PM

Updated: Kansas City-area restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2016

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Affäre, Crossroads Arts District, 1911 Main St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve a la carte brunch with holiday specials

4 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day regular menu.

Contact: 816-298-6182

▪ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

All area locations plan to be open 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day.

▪ Asado Urban Grill, Hilton Kansas City Airport, 8801 N.W. 112th St.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-801-4006

▪ Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-468-1685

▪ Bar Central, Kansas City Marriott Downtown, 200 W. 12th St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-421-6800

▪ Bar Louie

- Power & Light District, 101 E. 14th St., 816-841-9100

- Zona Rosa, 8600 N.W. Prairie View Road, 816-326-6810

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day

▪ Bristol Seafood Grill

- Power & Light District, 51 E. 14th St. 816-448-6007

- Town Center Plaza, 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood. 913-663-5777

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve

Closed on Christmas Day

▪ Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, 310 W. 47th St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-931-6548

▪ Charlie Hooper’s, 12 W. 63rd St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Eve (All hot dogs on special)

3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Day with a special of three tacos (chicken, pork or beef for $4.99)

Contact: 816-361-8841

▪ China 1 Cafe, 9828 W. 87th St., Overland Park

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Contact: 913-649-5555

▪ Dave & Buster’s, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite 201, Kansas City, Kan.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and 5 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day

Contact: 913-981-6815

▪ Denny’s: Most locations plan to be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

▪ El Pueblito, 810 Southwest Blvd.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-471-5442

▪ Fogo de Chão, Country Club Plaza, 222 W. 47th St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 10:30 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Eve.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-931-7700

▪ Hooters

- 10620 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 913-381-4668

- 6411 N.W. Barry Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 816-584-8900

- 1712 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 913-788-4668

- 9850 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 816-478-8832

▪ Houlihan's, 2820 W. 53rd St., Fairway

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Closed on Christmas Day

Contact: 913-789-0808

▪ Houlihan's

- 4900 W. 119th St., Leawood, 913-663-2161

- 16411 W. 119th St., Olathe, 913-738-3406

- 11851 W. 95th St., Overland Park, 913-942-3962

- 8660 Boardwalk Ave., 816-584-9910

- 625 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-524-2572

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Closed on Christmas Day

▪ IHOP

Hours: Most locations will be open their normal business hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Please call the specific restaurant to confirm.

▪ J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, 8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve (dinner service only)

Closed on Christmas Day

Contact: 913-642-8070

▪ Johnny’s Tavern:

All the locations are expected to be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and 6 p.m. to close, but some locations may open at 5 p.m.

- 401 N. 2nd St., Lawrence, 785-842-0377

- 721 Wakarusa, Lawrence, 785-843-0704

- 6765 W. 119th St., Overland Park, 913-451-4542

- 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, 913-962-5777

- 8262 Mission Road, Prairie Village, 913-901-0322

- 10384 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, 913-378-0744

- 1310 Grand Blvd., 816-268-2260

- 8719 W. 95th St., Overland Park, 913-948-9500

- 1656 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, 816-600-6833

▪ Journey Steakhouse, Argosy Casino, 777 N.W. Argosy Parkway, Riverside. It will have its regular menu and a prime rib special.

Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and 2 to 8 p.m. Christmas Day.

Contact: 816-746-3485

▪ Lew’s Grill & Bar, 7539 Wornall Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Eve

3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-444-8080

▪ Novel Restaurant, 815 W. 17th St., will offer its seasonal, locally sourced a la carte menu.

Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve

Contact: 816-221-0785

▪ Providence - New American Kitchen, 1329 Baltimore Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Day. Dinner menu all day and a prime rib special.

Contact: 816-303-1686

▪ RA Sushi, Park Place, 11638 Ash St., Leawood

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 3 to 11 p.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 913-850-6260

▪ Rosso, Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza, 901 W. 48th Place

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 to 11 p.m. for dinner Christmas Eve.

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner Christmas Day.

Contact: 816-437-8420

▪ Stock Hill, 4800 Main St.

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Eve

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-895-8400

▪ Summit Grill

- Waldo, 520 W. 75th St. 816-361-9788

- Lee’s Summit, 4835 NE Lakewood Way. 816-795-1299

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve

(both closed on Christmas Day)

▪ Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen, 1526 Walnut St.

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight for the kitchen, and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for the bar on Christmas Eve

4 to 11 p.m. for the kitchen, and 4 p.m. to midnight for the bar on Christmas Day

Contact: 816-842-2660

▪ Third Street Social, 123 S.E. Third St., Lee’s Summit

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day

Contact: 816-384-2123

▪ ’37 Steak, Harrah’s North Kansas City Casino, 1 Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City

Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve

5 to 10 p.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-889-7037

Tommy’s The Happy Place, 8019 Wornall Road

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-444-0990

▪ Trofi Bar, DoubleTree Hotel, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day for brunch, reservations required, and 5 p.m. to close for full dinner menu

Contact: 913-451-6100

▪ The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, 7421 Broadway

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Christmas Eve

3 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day

Contact: 816-361-1700

▪ Zocalo Mexican Cuisine & Tequileria, 620 W. 48th St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-756-5555

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

