Dessert-only operation opens Leawood pop-up but it’s relocating in Shawnee

Shawnee’s The Dessertery has a new pop-up operation in Town Center Plaza.
It took the former Let’s Crepe space at 4872 W. 119th St. in Leawood and offers such items as chess cake, champagne cake, blackberrry wine cake, a variety of pies including lemon blueberry and the seasonal pumpkin, apple or pecan. Also on the menu— gluten-free desserts, coffee drinks, gourmet hot cocoa and sipping chocolate.
Owner Jen Kelly hopes it will be so popular it will become a permanent tenant.
Meanwhile, her original Shawnee location is relocating just a few months after opening. The Dessertery had some expected operational expenses that put Kelly behind but she was set to start making a profit before the end of the year. Still, she said she was about a month behind in her rent.
When she tried to catch up she said her landlord instead decided to evict the operation. The landlord declined to comment.
“That is just the risk one takes when opening a business,” Kelly posted on her Facebook page. “Most of the time you find people are rooting for you and try to help you be successful. Sometimes that doesn’t prove to be true.”
Kelly said she has supported the community through donations and fund-raising and also hopes to stay in west Shawnee for her 10 employees. So she’s started a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $15,000 to help fund a relocation. In three days she has raised $470 from 15 people.
“We’ll be losing some of our equipment when we move, and have some build-out costs,” Kelly said. “It’s heartbreaking. But we love, I mean love our community.”
The Dessertery will continue to operate in its current Shawnee location until the end of the year and Kelly is in final negotiations for a new location.
Restaurant openings
▪ The Big Biscuit is now open in the Shannon Valley Shopping Center, 11148 Antioch Road, Overland Park. The locally owned chain, which serves breakfast and lunch items, also is in final negotiations for an Olathe location.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts has opened at 6705 W. 119th St., Overland Park. It is the eighth area location for the local Verona Key LLC franchise. The menu includes the brand’s full line-up of donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches, as well as hot and iced coffees, espresso, cappuccino, lattes, Macchiato, hot and iced teas, smoothies made with real fruit and low-fat yogurt, hot chocolates and Coolatta frozen beverages.
▪ MOD Pizza plans a Dec. 7 opening at 20152 W. 153rd St., Olathe.
MOD Pizza offers made-on-demand, personal sized pizzas baked in less than three minutes in an 800 degree oven. Its dough is made with wheat-based pizza flour, water and seasonings, but no dairy or sugar.
Menu items include the Dillon James pizza with mozzarella, asiago, fresh chopped basil, garlic, sliced tomatoes and red sauce; and the Caspian with mozzarella, gorgonzola, barbecue chicken, barbecue sauce, and sliced red onions. MOD, which stands for made-on-demand, also offers seasonal pizzas, salads, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonade, iced tea, local craft beers and wine.
A Liberty location opened in September and locations are planned for Blue Springs in March, as well as Gladstone and Raymore.
▪ Qdoba Mexican Eats is now open at 1714 W. 23rd St. in Lawrence. Another area location is planned for Corbin Park, 13641 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, but no opening date was available. It also has locations in Mission, the Northland and Westport.
▪ Mason Jar Brews & Burgers has opened at 941 N. 74th Drive in Kansas City, Kan. The family-owned operation serves specialty cocktails in Mason jars, 20 different craft beers on tap and about 20 bottled and canned beer selections, along with wings, burgers, sandwiches such as turkey melts and Reubens, pizza, soups and salads. Its specialties include steak tacos, fish and chips, and grilled salmon.
