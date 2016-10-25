Westport’s Kansas City Taco Co. opening River Market location

Kansas City Taco Co. got its start inside the Czar Bar in May 2013.
But it needed steady foot traffic and in October 2013, it relocated to Gambal’s Social Club, at 4116 Pennsylvania Ave., in Westport. Menu items include roasted pork empanadas, chorizo and sweet potato burritos, Korean pork quesadillas, and a variety of tacos, including Baja fish, Thai chili shrimp, steak chimichurri, Mojo chicken and avocado and bean.
Still, owner Arthur Leduc wanted a place of his own. Now he has signed a lease for the former LaBruzzo’s Sweet Oven space at 520 Walnut St. LaBruzzo’s closed in March after about 15 months of operations.
Kansas City Taco Co. plans to open in the space by mid- to late-November.
“I was looking for two years, which sounds crazy. They were either too small, too big, poor traffic,” Leduc said. “But the River Market has a great crowd, lots of tourists going down there and the streetcar brings a great amount of traffic. And we do a ton of catering downtown.”
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments