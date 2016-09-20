Glen Stinson opens an NKC brewpub

When the craft beer movement was first taking hold in Kansas City, Glen Stinson took up home brewing as a hobby.
Now, more than two decades later, instead of filling a few “carboys” set up in the basement kitchen of his Parkville home, he has a seven-barrel system in an 8,500-square-foot brewery, bar, restaurant, patio and event space at 119 Armour Road in North Kansas City. A beer garden is under construction.
Calibration Brewery has nine beers on tap: All Day All Night Coconut Brown Ale, Beast in Me Brown Ale, Carry On Milk Stout, Compared to What Scottish Ale, I Scare Myself IPA, Let it Flow Golden Ale, and Some Kind of Wonderful Hefeweizen, along with two seasonal beers — For What It’s Worth Strawberry Blonde Ale and Follow the Drinking Gourd Pumpkin Ale. Head brewer Pat Sandman was a head brewer at the former 75th Street Brewery.
Menu items include wings with a variety of sauces, black bean hummus and toasted pita, chili, grilled chicken salad, bacon and beer cheese hot dog, gyros and the Bacontarian — black bean hummus, grilled onions and carrots, shredded romaine, tomato, avocado, sprouts and Applewood smoked bacon on a toasted pita. Calibration Brewery also will soon offer daily specials.
Stinson has owned the North Kansas City building for more than two decades, leasing it to various tenants over the years. He spent eight months constructing the brewery with his son, Nic Stinson, who is a nurse at North Kansas City Hospital. The tabletops are made from “live edge walnut” slabs, which incorporate the natural edge of the wood. A walnut tree stump from Glen Stinson’s Parkville home serves as a table base.
Nic Stinson and his wife, Amie Stinson, also work part time in the brewery.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
North Kansas City also is home to Cinder Block Brewery and The Big Rip Brewing Co.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
