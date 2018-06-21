Sprint’s network slows down in its hometown as the push for a T-Mobile merger begins

Sprint's wireless network in Kansas City has slowed as the company pushes for a merger with rival T-Mobile, according to the most recent testing by RootMetrics.
Area testing measured median download speeds of 21.1 megabits per second on Sprint's network during the first half of this year. The speed was down from 29.1 mbps in testing last year, according to the report.
Median download speeds represent the middle of the testing results the company found. Half of the speeds recorded in its download testing were faster than the median and half were slower.
Verizon posted the fastest median download speed at 40.9 mbps in RootMetric's testing in the Kansas City market.
A Sprint spokeswoman attributed the "small dip" in download speed to a jump in data traffic since the previous RootMetrics tests.
"As for data speeds, Sprint’s data traffic has increased significantly, jumping 45 percent since the last RootMetrics test in Kansas City. This increase in network traffic likely contributed to a small dip in download speed, and we are aggressively adding more capacity to our network to meet this increased traffic demand," Adrienne Norton said in an email.
She said Ookla tests this spring showed average download speeds in Kansas City at 29 mbps on Sprint's network.
Earlier this month, PC Magazine said it found little difference in the average download speeds in Kansas City among the four national carriers. Sprint, based in Overland Park, had slower upload speeds than the others in PC Mag's testing.
"Take a look at those download speeds — we don't have another city this year where all four carriers are as evenly matched as Kansas City," its June 12 posting said..
The reports set a local benchmark for Sprint's network performance as the company pushes toward a merger with rival T-Mobile. The RootMetrics report for Kansas City did not provide a median download speed for T-Mobile, but it ranked T-Mobile second to Verizon in the data performance and network speed tests.
Together, Sprint and T-Mobile promise to build a world-leading 5G wireless network in the United States in advocating for federal approval to merge. Although 5G is faster than current 4G technologies, its other features will allow a variety of new uses and devices such as autonomous vehicles.
Sprint officials have said the effort to win federal approval to merge won't disrupt its own plans to invest heavily in its network this year and into next as it pushes toward 5G on its own.
Sprint Vice President Scott Santi said the company spent about $10 million on its network in the Kansas City area last year and has scheduled $40 million to $50 million this year. The work includes 100 new cell sites and upgrades so that all sites handle the company's fastest data speeds.
Verizon topped RootMetric's overall performance ranking for Kansas City, along with network speed and data performance.
AT&T ranked second overall and tied Verizon for network reliability in the Kansas City RootMetrics test. It had tied with Verizon for overall performance in the second-half 2017 testing.
Unlike the other wireless carriers, AT&T has pushed into combining wireless service with media content that it owns. AT&T recently won a court battle that allowed it to acquire Time Warner Inc., which owns CNN, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network and other properties.
Eight Time Warner channels were among AT&T's 30-channel steaming video service called WatchTV, which was announced Thursday.
