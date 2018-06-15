Missouri approves permit to expand cattle feedlot by Powell Gardens; appeal expected

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a permit to a Lone Jack feedlot that could bring thousands of beef cattle to a location bordering $300,000 homes and just three miles upwind from Powell Gardens.

Currently housing fewer than 999 cows, the Valley Oaks Steak Co. facility was classified as a Class II animal feeding operation. But the state's approval of a Class IB operating permit allows the feedlot and slaughterhouse to house up to 6,999 cattle in roofed, open-air structures.

A DNR news release on Friday said that "parties adversely affected or aggrieved by the department’s decision ... may appeal to the Administrative Hearing Commission by filing a written petition" before July 16.

"I can confidently say we're going to appeal," said lawyer and lobbyist Woody Cozad, retained by Powell Gardens to fight the feedlot's expansion.

Though the feedlot will not be visible from Powell Gardens, supporters of the botanical attraction are concerned about possible odor, water quality and plant-killing parasites drifting from the livestock facility.

Valley Oaks Steaks, which located in 2016 just east of Lone Jack's city limits, has said its operations are and will be among the most environmentally friendly of any concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, in the nation.

"There will be zero runoff," a Missouri Cattlemen's Association executive, Mike Deering, told The Star last month.

But many neighbors are furious. More than 800 homes stand within a three-mile radius of the plant, dozens of them sporting anti-CAFO yard signs.

The DNR said plans proposed by Valley Oaks were within the Missouri Clean Water Law and the Missouri Clean Water Commission regulations.