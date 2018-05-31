Sprint 'Ice Bucket Challenge'

Mark Davis
Grinders is rolling out a food truck in June

Cityscape

Grinders is rolling out a food truck in June

Jeff "Stretch" Rumaner, owner of Grinders, has purchased a food truck and plans to have it open at the June 1 First Friday in the Crossroads. It will have a limited menu of pizza, Philly cheesesteaks and maybe barbecue.

A new name for the Sprint Center?

Business

A new name for the Sprint Center?

Kansas City wouldn’t be the first town to see a new name on an iconic arena. Corporate mergers, failures and changes of heart have rebranded popular venues in many markets.

Mayo Clinic: Treating male and female hair loss

Health Care

Mayo Clinic: Treating male and female hair loss

Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Many women will experience some degree of hair loss throughout their lives, and, unfortunately, it's often part of the aging process.

Drastic pension cuts spark protest in KC

Workplace

Drastic pension cuts spark protest in KC

The crumbling Central States Pension Plan says it is going to cut members' pension checks, many by half or more. These Teamster retirees protested the planned cuts Wednesday in Kansas City. (Video by Mark Davis The Kansas City Star Nov. 19, 2015)