Here’s the highlight reel now-former Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure made of his four years

Sprint gained a new CEO Thursday, ending the nearly four-year term of Marcelo Claure.
How'd the billionaire Bolivian entrepreneur do? Claure provided his own highlight reel through a series of tweets Thursday, his first day as executive chairman.
Of course, the string of Twitter posts ended with the deal to merge Sprint into T-Mobile. The deal may or may not happen, depending on whether Claure and his new partner, T-Mobile CEO John Legere, can sell the transaction to federal officials.
In addition to boasting about the company's successful marketing campaign with Verizon's former "Can you hear me now?" guy, Claure tweeted about his serial social media battles with Legere.
Most of Claure's tweets need no introduction. We've added some context where it seemed helpful.
The string started with Claure taking the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in his first public appearance after becoming CEO in August 2014.
If you click through to the story Claure linked, it's about Sprint's Super Bowl ad in 2016. Here's an explanation of that. Those two had other social media moments together.
One task Sprint's Magic Box took on was solving the Pendergast problem at Kansas City's city hall.
As Sprint's newly minted CEO in August 2014, Claure killed Sprint's friends and family plan called Framily. The marketing campaign involved an imaginary Framily called the Frobinsons led by a talking hamster played by Andrew Dice Clay. Turned out, this campaign showed the influence of Sprint's Tokyo-based owner SoftBank Group Corp.
Claure's tweet storm touched on its more successful campaign.
Comments