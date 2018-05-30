Amazon Prime benefits arrive at Whole Foods Markets in Kansas City area

Amazon on Wednesday extended Prime member benefits to Whole Foods Market stores in the Kansas City area and 11 other states.
Prime members receive an additional 10 percent off groceries and other items on sale, plus discounts on other goods.
Prime benefits apply at the new Whole Foods Market at 301 E. 51st St. as well as markets at 14615 W. 119th St. in Olathe and 6621 W. 119th in Overland Park. According to Amazon, customers can sign in with their Amazon account on the Whole Foods Market app, and scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. Or, customers can opt in to use their mobile phone number at checkout.
Prime Now grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market is not available locally, but Amazon says that service will continue to expand throughout 2018.
More information and a free trial of Amazon Prime is available at amazon.com/amazonprime. After the free trial, Prime is $12.99 monthly or $119 annually.
Amazon completed its purchase of Whole Foods in August in a $13.7 billion deal.
