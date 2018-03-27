National disaster relief company gets state funds to move jobs from KC to Shawnee

A national disaster relief company will get state incentives to move jobs across the state line from Kansas City to Johnson County and add 100 new positions.
About 100 employees in Illinois and Kansas City-area offices will be consolidated into a new regional headquarters for ServiceMaster DSI, said Ann Smith-Tate, president and CEO of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce. The corporation also plans to add about 100 new jobs over the next 10 years, she said.
ServiceMaster DSI benefited from state programs that provide incentives to companies that pay above-average wages or relocate to or expand operations in Kansas, Smith-Tate said. The deal is expected to bring management and administration jobs to oversee the company, which provides relief to businesses after disasters. Positions would pay an average of $67,000.
Smith-Tate said 100 jobs represented "substantial growth" apart from the relocation across the metro.
“I think it does benefit the entire area," Smith-Tate said.
Governmental and business officials celebrated the move in a press release. CEO Kim Brooks said the company had searched for an office site for nearly two years and sought space close to a major interstate, a large facility to consolidate departments and a "business-friendly" city.
"At long last we have now found what we were looking for with the city of Shawnee," Brooks said. "This will be our new home for a long time to come, and we can't wait to get started."
Gov. Jeff Colyer said it was great to have a national company choose Kansas.
“Kansas has a strong tradition of helping our fellow Americans when disaster strikes," Colyer said. "We are excited to be chosen by ServiceMaster and look forward to their continued success.”
The relocation, expected next month, will also establish Shawnee as headquarters for ServiceMaster Recovery Management, a division of ServiceMaster DSI that handles large disaster losses. Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler said in the release she and officials were excited about the company's decision to "make Shawnee its new home."
“They will be a great fit in our community and we look forward to the new employees who will become part of our workforce," Distler said.
