Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.
Meta Viers Jason Boatright
Kansas Citians feel the wrath of the flu

Health Care

Kansas Citians feel the wrath of the flu

This is the worst flu season the country has seen in years and many in the Kansas City area have not escaped the influenza A and B viruses. Despite being cautious, local residents, Jessica Cunningham and her son, Callan, 2, Mark Van Baale, 43, and

Daring workers help start $325 million project

Development

Daring workers help start $325 million project

Workers with J.E. Dunn construction worked high over the Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel site on Wednesday piecing together a tower crane that will be used in the 800-room project. The official ground breaking for the convention center h

New enhanced security measures at KCI

Latest News

New enhanced security measures at KCI

Transportation Security Administration officials announced on Friday that KCI has rolled out enhanced security checkpoint measures. The new enhanced electronics screening requires passengers to display all electronic devices larger than a cell pho

Faurecia's February news round-up

Business

Faurecia's February news round-up

Faurecia participated in its first CES in Las Vegas recently. The company also contributed to Byton's new concept vehicle and much more. Faurecia Interior announced on Thursday that it will open a $60 million production facility in Blue Springs th