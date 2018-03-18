Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.
In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, President Trump has pointed to a common explanation for the violence: video games. But two decades after the Columbine shooting popularized this explanation for violent crime, research has rejected the
This is the worst flu season the country has seen in years and many in the Kansas City area have not escaped the influenza A and B viruses. Despite being cautious, local residents, Jessica Cunningham and her son, Callan, 2, Mark Van Baale, 43, and
Pat Clarke, president of the Oak Park Neighborhood Association, would like to see the owners of gas stations such as the one at Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue be better neighbors and give back to the community where they do business.
Workers with J.E. Dunn construction worked high over the Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel site on Wednesday piecing together a tower crane that will be used in the 800-room project. The official ground breaking for the convention center h
True Food Kitchen is a health-driven, seasonal restaurant merging nutrient-rich ingredients with a flavor-forward menu that rotates regularly to let guests experience great-tasting ingredients at the peak of their freshness. Our open kitchen bring
Transportation Security Administration officials announced on Friday that KCI has rolled out enhanced security checkpoint measures. The new enhanced electronics screening requires passengers to display all electronic devices larger than a cell pho
Kansas made a number of changes since 2015 meant to make the Medicaid eligibility process more efficient. Advocates for the elderly say the state instead set up a maze that seniors are getting lost in.
Faurecia participated in its first CES in Las Vegas recently. The company also contributed to Byton's new concept vehicle and much more. Faurecia Interior announced on Thursday that it will open a $60 million production facility in Blue Springs th