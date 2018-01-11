KC-based DST Systems agrees to rival’s buyout offer

Kansas City-based DST Systems, with 4,000 area employees, has agreed to a buyout by a Connecticut-based rival that values DST at $5.4 billion, including its debts taken over by the buyer.
SS&C Technologies Holdings will pay $84 a share for DST Systems under terms of a definitive agreement announced Thursday.
Word of a deal hit financial markets Wednesday and drove DST stock up more than 22 percent. DST shares climbed 5 percent after the announcement and were trading at $83.94, up $4.05, suggesting that financial markets were confident that the sale would go through.
The announcement said the purchase of DST continues SS&C’s “strategy of adding talented people and technology through acquisitions.” It also said the companies expected to generate cost savings of $150 million a year but would take until 2020 to generate that rate of savings. It did not indicate what role layoffs might play in cutting costs.
Mergers between companies with overlapping businesses often lead to cost cutting in part through layoffs. DST employs 14,400 worldwide.
Both companies’ clients mostly are in the financial services industries though DST Systems also has carved out a business serving the health care industry.
SS&C CEO Bill Stone seemed to at least partly address the question of layoffs and Kansas City’s operations in the announcement.
“We are also excited to have the DST employees from around the world join the SS&C team and look forward to having a continued local presence in Kansas City,” Stone said in the announcement.
DST CEO Steve Hooley said the sale would allow the company to continue its “extensive, multi-year strategic transformation” and then he added, “We thank all of our employees around the world for working hard to make this compelling combination possible.”
Putting the companies together means combining competing operations on some fronts, analyst Peter Heckmann with D. A. Davidson & Co. said in a note to clients Thursday morning. He suggested that some locations would close.
“We would expect cost synergies to stem from data center consolidation and reductions in corporate overhead. As well, we would expect divestitures (of non-core operations and investments) could help to reduce debt levels,” Heckmann wrote.
The companies expect to complete the deal by the third quarter of 2018, pending approval by DST shareholders and clearance from regulators.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
