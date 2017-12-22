Ronnie Burt
Visit KC executive committee meets, has no update on Ronnie Burt

By Steve Vockrodt

December 22, 2017 05:39 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 06:16 PM

The executive committee of Visit KC, the Kansas City region’s tourism and convention promoter, met for more than three hours behind closed doors on Friday to discuss a letter sent earlier in the week by its chief executive, Ronnie Burt, detailing problems within the organization.

Board members declined to comment through a spokesman. Burt also declined to comment as he left Visit KC’s Power & Light District offices.

Burt wrote a letter to board members this week claiming that three Visit KC employees had tried to discredit him and that Visit KC board chairman Kevin Pistilli had asked him to resign on Nov. 1 after curtailing his executive authority. Burt’s letter also referenced a lawsuit filed against him and Visit KC by the organization’s former human resources manager, who said she was fired after requesting an investigation into employee complaints of Burt’s alleged harassing and bullying behavior toward female employees.

Pistilli in a response email to board members on Thursday said some of Burt’s claims were not accurate and that the executive committee would meet and present a report and recommendation to the full board at a later date.

Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt

