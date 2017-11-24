Black Friday’s early this year so we have more days to shop — but many get a jump

More Videos 1:40 Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside Pause 0:32 Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 1:56 How to wrap the perfect present 1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 1:54 Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion 3:12 Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 1:06 Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures 0:21 Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis 7:09 To Chiefs center Mitch Morse, his brother is just a regular dude Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Black Friday shoppers loading up and wearing out at Oak Park Mall Bargain hunters were out in force on Black Friday at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. Bargain hunters were out in force on Black Friday at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. Keith Myers and Mark Davis The Kansas City Star

Bargain hunters were out in force on Black Friday at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. Keith Myers and Mark Davis The Kansas City Star