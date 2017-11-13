Wall Street takes note of KCI’s landslide victory

More Videos 0:17 Nacho Libre delivers for Walnut River Brewing Co. Pause 1:19 13 tips for mental health wellness 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:59 Opioid summit 0:45 Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal 2:32 Tyson Foods plan placed sisters 'in the middle of a tornado' 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 4:17 His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child 1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A New KCI: What are the next steps? Kansas City voters strongly approved a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. This is when and where you can expect to see changes. Kansas City voters strongly approved a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. This is when and where you can expect to see changes. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Kansas City voters strongly approved a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. This is when and where you can expect to see changes. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star