Burned-out Mission Bowl’s owner reorganizing in bankruptcy, keeping Olathe site open

The business behind the landmark Mission Bowl, which never reopened after a 2015 fire, has sought bankruptcy court protection from creditors while it reorganizes.
A bankruptcy filing Friday by Mission Recreation Inc. listed the mini-golf course next to the closed alley at 5399 Martway St. as its principal asset. It also listed an $850,000 claim against a damage restoration company that handled work after the April 2015 fire.
The company also owns Mission Bowl in Olathe, which continues in business at 1020 S. Weaver. St. in Olathe.
“Olathe is open, Olathe’s active. Olathe’s raring for business,” said Bradley McCormack, the attorney who is handling the bankruptcy case.
McCormack said a bankruptcy reorganization offered the best way for the owners to “close down and tie up all the loose ends of the Mission location” and reorganize through the Olathe location.
“Obviously, they’d loved to have been able to fix everything after the fire, and get it solved and reopen the Mission location. That wasn’t able to be done,” McCormack said.
Mission Bowl was founded in Mission in 1956, according to its Facebook page.
