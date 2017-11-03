Fire destroyed the Mission Bowl, a community fixture founded in 1956, and its owners were not able to reopen that location. Their Mission Bowl Olathe site remains in business.
Fire destroyed the Mission Bowl, a community fixture founded in 1956, and its owners were not able to reopen that location. Their Mission Bowl Olathe site remains in business. File photo by Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
Fire destroyed the Mission Bowl, a community fixture founded in 1956, and its owners were not able to reopen that location. Their Mission Bowl Olathe site remains in business. File photo by Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Business

Burned-out Mission Bowl’s owner reorganizing in bankruptcy, keeping Olathe site open

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 4:03 PM

The business behind the landmark Mission Bowl, which never reopened after a 2015 fire, has sought bankruptcy court protection from creditors while it reorganizes.

A bankruptcy filing Friday by Mission Recreation Inc. listed the mini-golf course next to the closed alley at 5399 Martway St. as its principal asset. It also listed an $850,000 claim against a damage restoration company that handled work after the April 2015 fire.

The company also owns Mission Bowl in Olathe, which continues in business at 1020 S. Weaver. St. in Olathe.

“Olathe is open, Olathe’s active. Olathe’s raring for business,” said Bradley McCormack, the attorney who is handling the bankruptcy case.

McCormack said a bankruptcy reorganization offered the best way for the owners to “close down and tie up all the loose ends of the Mission location” and reorganize through the Olathe location.

“Obviously, they’d loved to have been able to fix everything after the fire, and get it solved and reopen the Mission location. That wasn’t able to be done,” McCormack said.

Mission Bowl was founded in Mission in 1956, according to its Facebook page.

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

    Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween.

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond 1:41

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 1:14

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City

View More Video