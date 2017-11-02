A new wellness store in Overland Park offers products derived from cannabis with very slight traces of THC.
A new wellness store in Overland Park offers products derived from cannabis with very slight traces of THC. Brian and Susan Pitts
A new wellness store in Overland Park offers products derived from cannabis with very slight traces of THC. Brian and Susan Pitts

Business

Overland Park wellness store aims to normalize cannabis product for medicinal use

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 9:44 AM

Owners of a new business in Overland Park aim to normalize a cannabis product for medicinal use.

Their wellness store, Phoenix Natural Wellness, opened recently and sells products with cannabidiol — a natural compound found in cannabis. Their products have trace amounts of THC, the chemical ingredient responsible for the high experienced during marijuana use.

But the owners say it is not enough to be detected on a drug text, and all of their products are tested first by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation or Drug Enforcement Administration.

“You quite literally would ingest more (THC) at a rock concert simply by breathing the air around you for 10 minutes,” Brian Pitts said.

The store, at 9627 W. 87th St., is co-owned by Susan and Brian Pitts and opened Saturday. The couple post regularly on their business Facebook page, listing a number of conditions that cannabidiol or CBD can treat, such as inflammation, joint pain and anxiety.

phoenix wellness
Brian and Susan Pitts

“Cannabis has had a negative connotation for so long because of the psychoactive properties from THC,” Brian Pitts said.

Some users of powders, oils and lotions made from CBD say ingesting it or rubbing it on the skin helps with pain and other medical conditions. Most of those claims haven’t been vetted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We’ve only been open a week and already have stories coming in from people who have been using it for all types of ailments,” Brian Pitts said.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

    Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween.

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond 1:41

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 1:14

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City

View More Video