City Market Cider is scheduled to debut in the Kansas City area on Nov. 14.
City Market Cider is scheduled to debut in the Kansas City area on Nov. 14. Boulevard Brewing Co.
City Market Cider is scheduled to debut in the Kansas City area on Nov. 14. Boulevard Brewing Co.

Business

Boulevard is launching its first cider: City Market, made with local apples

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 11:55 AM

The brewers at Boulevard have come up with another first that is perfect for this time of year.

City Market Cider will debut in the greater Kansas City area on Nov. 14. People in Knoxville and Chicago are already asking whether it will be coming to their markets.

The first cider for Boulevard Brewing Co. combines juice from Jonathan and Fuji apples from Sibley Orchards & Cider Mill.

“Pouring a slightly hazy golden, City Market Cider offers bright aromas of sweet/tart apples that are answered by bold, juicy flavors with Jonathan apples taking the spotlight with Fuji supporting with a soft acidity reminiscent of apple skin tartness,” Ambassador Brewer Jeremy Danner posted Tuesday on the Boulevard website.

The seasonal release will come in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles. The company says the brew will expand to other regions soon. A limited amount of City Market Cider will be available on draft in Kansas City, Lawrence, Columbia and St. Louis.

Suggested food pairings include mushroom risotto and Asian glazed pork belly.

Danner promises “City Market Cider’s finish lingers, alternating between sweet and tart apple character that begs for another sip.”

More Videos

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Pause
This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work' 1:44

This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work'

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts 1:47

Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 1:21

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys 0:39

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

  • Peek inside Boulevard Brewing's new visitor center and beer hall

    Boulevard Brewing Co. has opened a new 20,000-square-foot visitor center. It includes beer exhibits, an expanded retail shop, larger tasting room and event spaces.

Peek inside Boulevard Brewing's new visitor center and beer hall

Boulevard Brewing Co. has opened a new 20,000-square-foot visitor center. It includes beer exhibits, an expanded retail shop, larger tasting room and event spaces.

Joyce Smith The Kansas City Star

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Pause
This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work' 1:44

This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work'

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts 1:47

Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 1:21

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys 0:39

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

Five things to know about Medica

View More Video