Boulevard is launching its first cider: City Market, made with local apples

The brewers at Boulevard have come up with another first that is perfect for this time of year.
City Market Cider will debut in the greater Kansas City area on Nov. 14. People in Knoxville and Chicago are already asking whether it will be coming to their markets.
The first cider for Boulevard Brewing Co. combines juice from Jonathan and Fuji apples from Sibley Orchards & Cider Mill.
“Pouring a slightly hazy golden, City Market Cider offers bright aromas of sweet/tart apples that are answered by bold, juicy flavors with Jonathan apples taking the spotlight with Fuji supporting with a soft acidity reminiscent of apple skin tartness,” Ambassador Brewer Jeremy Danner posted Tuesday on the Boulevard website.
The seasonal release will come in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles. The company says the brew will expand to other regions soon. A limited amount of City Market Cider will be available on draft in Kansas City, Lawrence, Columbia and St. Louis.
Suggested food pairings include mushroom risotto and Asian glazed pork belly.
Danner promises “City Market Cider’s finish lingers, alternating between sweet and tart apple character that begs for another sip.”
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
