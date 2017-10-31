Boulevard is launching its first cider: City Market, made with local apples

0:51 Five things to know about Medica Pause

1:44 This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work'

2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

1:47 Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts

3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

1:21 Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense

1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners