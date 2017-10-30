Apple engineer is fired after his daughter shows off the secret iPhone X in a video

“It kind of sucks.”
That’s what Brooke Amelia Peterson said after her dad got fired from Apple when she posted a video revealing the new iPhone X, which will not be available in stores until Friday.
Peterson, who says she loves to make videos and post them on YouTube, was surprised to learn that her preview of the new-generation iPhone went viral. Apple asked her to take it down, and she did. But then Peterson posted another video explaining what happened.
She describes her dad as a privileged engineer at Apple who worked on the iPhone X. He allowed her to show it off during a visit to the cafeteria at Apple headquarters in California.
That is a major no-no, as far as Apple corporate is concerned.
“When you work for Apple it doesn’t matter how good of a person you are,” Peterson says. “If you break a rule they just have no tolerance.”
She said her video was an innocent mistake and that her father takes full responsibility.
The engineer’s name is Ken Bauer, who specialized in radio-frequency engineering at Apple.
“We’re not angry. We’re not bitter,” Peterson says. “My dad’s going to be OK.”
