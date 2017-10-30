Brooke Amelia Peterson posted a video on YouTuibe of her father’s iPhone X — before it was released.
Brooke Amelia Peterson posted a video on YouTuibe of her father’s iPhone X — before it was released. YouTube
Brooke Amelia Peterson posted a video on YouTuibe of her father’s iPhone X — before it was released. YouTube

Business

Apple engineer is fired after his daughter shows off the secret iPhone X in a video

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 9:36 AM

“It kind of sucks.”

That’s what Brooke Amelia Peterson said after her dad got fired from Apple when she posted a video revealing the new iPhone X, which will not be available in stores until Friday.

Peterson, who says she loves to make videos and post them on YouTube, was surprised to learn that her preview of the new-generation iPhone went viral. Apple asked her to take it down, and she did. But then Peterson posted another video explaining what happened.

She describes her dad as a privileged engineer at Apple who worked on the iPhone X. He allowed her to show it off during a visit to the cafeteria at Apple headquarters in California.

That is a major no-no, as far as Apple corporate is concerned.

“When you work for Apple it doesn’t matter how good of a person you are,” Peterson says. “If you break a rule they just have no tolerance.”

She said her video was an innocent mistake and that her father takes full responsibility.

The engineer’s name is Ken Bauer, who specialized in radio-frequency engineering at Apple.

“We’re not angry. We’re not bitter,” Peterson says. “My dad’s going to be OK.”

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Five things to know about Medica

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 1:14

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City
How the Sprint merger with T-Mobile could affect you 0:39

How the Sprint merger with T-Mobile could affect you

View More Video