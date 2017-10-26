Today is free sushi day at P.F. Chang’s: You can get one of two types of rolls

It’s the second annual free sushi day at P.F. Chang’s.
To redeem the offer, you must dine in and make mention of the deal.
It is valid for one free California or spicy tuna roll per person.
P.F. Chang’s on the Country Club Plaza, 102 W. 47th St., is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday. The free roll offer is valid while supplies last, according to the restaurant’s website.
No purchase is necessary to redeem the offer.
The deal is available in stores across the country. It is not available in international and airport locations or several locations in Florida, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and other areas. For a complete list of excluded locations, visit the company’s website.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
