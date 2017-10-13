Bitcoin just hit a record high. But what is it, and why is it surging?

More Videos 1:21 Annette Bloch opens her Plaza penthouse to benefit KC Symphony Pause 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:36 Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 1:47 Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief' 0:40 Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 2:02 KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again' 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bitcoin Believers While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money? While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money? The New York Times

While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money? The New York Times