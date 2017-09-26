Vacuum maker Dyson plans to build a ‘radical’ electric car

Electric cars, apparently, are the way of the future, and it seems like everyone wants a piece of that.
Even a British vacuum cleaner maker.
Sir James Dyson, the man behind the pricey dust suckers with a distinctive ball design, told employees Tuesday that he planned to design and build a pricey electric car.
But he was coy about the details.
“The project will grow quickly from here,” Dyson said in a letter to employees that was quoted by both the BBC and USA Today, “but at this stage we will not release any information. Competition for new technology in the automotive industry is fierce, and we must do everything we can to keep the specifics of our vehicle confidential.”
Governments from China to the European Union are imposing or considering mandates to wean their populations from fossil fuel locomotion. Manufacturers from Tesla to Hyundai are gearing up.
About 400 Dyson employees have reportedly been working on the project for two years. As yet there is no prototype, but Dyson is reportedly prepared to invest $2.7 billion to produce an electric vehicle by 2020. About half of that will go into the development of the battery.
Wired.com reports that Bloomberg New Energy Finance is predicting the floodgates for electric cars will burst open by 2022, just around the corner. That’s when electric car technology is supposed to become cheaper than internal combustion technology.
If and when that happens, every carmaker will be on board.
But Dyson said his electric car will be distinctive and expensive and not aimed for the mass market. Its design, he said, will be “radical.”
Maybe it will incorporate a ball.
